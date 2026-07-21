New documents detail rape charges against the Tate brothers in the UK. Here’s what we know

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By Julianna Bragg, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — While social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in custody in Florida as they challenge an extradition request from the United Kingdom, newly unsealed court documents reveal more details from prosecutors about the latest sex-crime charges the two are facing, including rape and sex trafficking.

The federal filings, released Monday night, detail complaints made by women to British officials against both brothers about sexual and physical abuse, including claims the women were choked, sometimes to the point of passing out, and raped.

The brothers, who appeared in federal court in Miami on Monday, have denied all allegations against them and their attorneys have vowed to fight against the extradition request. One of those attorneys has publicly urged the Trump administration to intervene.

After getting their start on reality TV in the UK, the Tate brothers have gained notoriety over the years by promoting increasingly misogynistic content online, racking up followers — and criminal charges.

Andrew Tate, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and self-described misogynist, has built his platform around toxic masculinity and become a prominent figure in the so-called manosphere — a digital ecosystem associated with the alt-right and hate that is populated by overtly misogynist podcasters and influencers.

The arrests mark the latest chapter in years of legal battles spanning multiple countries. Here’s what we know.

What the new documents reveal

While the brothers were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in the UK, the latest charges were brought forward after British police investigated reports made by four additional victims, UK authorities said, bringing a total of 59 charges between them.

In a complaint unsealed Monday against Andrew Tate, prosecutors detailed allegations from British authorities that involved two victims. It said one woman, working in the “webcam business,” was put in chokeholds, causing her to lose consciousness, as he raped her in an alleged attack at her home in Bedford, England, in 2015.

The other victim alleged she had consensual sex with Andrew Tate in 2014 after meeting on a dating app. In a later, separate encounter, he visited her home in Manchester, England, and during intercourse, she was pinned down, unable to breathe and “afraid he would not stop and was going to kill her,” according to the complaint.

Andrew Tate faces an additional seven counts of rape, three counts of sex trafficking, three counts of assault and 19 more charges relating to “indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” prosecutors said in a statement. He now faces a total of 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police.

In an unsealed document against Tristan Tate, British authorities alleged he repeatedly raped a woman he was in a long-term, romantic relationship between 2012 and 2013, choking her to the point she was unconscious, and hitting her with a belt on multiple occasions that caused “serious bruising and welts” on her body. On one occasion, she said he struck her, causing a black eye, the document said.

Tristan Tate faces two new counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and three counts of “facilitating travel for exploitation,” the complaint said. Tristan Tate now faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, according to officials.

Prosecutors say British investigators obtained witness statements, electronic messages and photographs they say corroborate the allegations.

The Tates have previously denied wrongdoing. CNN has reached out to lawyers for the Tates regarding the recent allegations.

Why were the brothers arrested in the US?

After their 2022 arrest in Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women, the Tate brothers were prohibited from leaving the country. But after Romanian authorities lifted their travel restrictions last year, they flew to Florida on a private jet.

The brothers, who also have denied those allegations, remain on modified release from Romania and have continued to travel there for court appearances every month, said Joseph McBride, one of their attorneys.

The UK extradition request followed an investigation by the UK Crown Prosecution Service into the brothers on alleged offenses reported by seven women in the East of England between 2010 and 2017.

The Tates, who hold dual US and UK citizenship, were arrested by the US Marshals Service on July 18 while on their way to a bare-knuckle boxing event in Miami.

Attorneys for the brothers have asked for their release pending the outcome of the case. While maintaining their innocence, McBride told reporters Monday morning the charges are “politically motivated.”

Florida authorities have also opened a criminal investigation into the pair.

Dani Pinter, chief legal officer and director of the Law Center at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, which represents a client it says was coerced into a sex trafficking operation in Romania by the brothers, said they are “thankful to the United States and United Kingdom authorities for courageously pursuing justice with the arrest and extradition of accused sex traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

“Most importantly, our client Jane Doe and her family, who have been victims of a campaign of harassment and witness intimidation at the hands of the Tate brothers, are safer,” Pinter said.

How does extradition work as challenge ensues?

The US and the UK are part of an extradition treaty, meaning each country has agreed to surrender individuals wanted by the other for prosecution.

A strengthened US-UK extradition treaty took effect in 2007, and the State Department has since granted nearly every British extradition request.

The extradition process requires a hearing before a US judge to determine whether the treaty’s requirements are met, but the final decision is made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who retains discretion to deny extradition. The brothers have the option to mount legal challenges.

The Justice Department confirmed the arrests of the Tates “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.” The arrests were approved by the leaders of the Justice Department’s criminal division, a source told CNN.

McBride, however, argued that the UK’s extradition request interferes with the brothers’ legal cases in Florida and Romania.

“There is a long-standing agreement between the UK and Romanian governments that the UK would not seek extradition while the Romanian proceedings are pending,” McBride said. “Those proceedings are ongoing right now. That agreement exists because no nation gets to trample the judicial sovereignty of another for political convenience.”

Jacques Semmelman, a New York-based lawyer and expert who is not involved in the case, told CNN, “If the Government of Romania intercedes with the US Department of State and objects to extradition, the Department of State will need to assess that request and how to deal with it in the context of foreign relations.”

Otherwise, Semmelman said there is no reason for a US court to consider McBride’s argument, because Florida is a domestic jurisdiction, and “arrangements will be made domestically.”

Romanian courts ruled in 2024 the brothers should be extradited to the UK once their Romanian case concludes, British prosecutors previously said. Any agreement or understanding between British and Romanian authorities would not legally bind the US, which was not a party to it.

McBride appears to be nodding to a “political offense” exception in the US-UK extradition treaty as he frames the UK’s sex-offense charges as a politically motivated prosecution.

“I believe that Marco Rubio and the rest of the Trump administration are not fans of communism. They’re not fans of prosecuting people for free speech,” McBride said Monday. “So, I would just think, as a matter of principle, based on the reasons why they were elected, that they would not want to see two free citizens go to a country where they’re going to be thrown in jail for political reasons.”

As of Monday, Rubio had not spoken to the Tate brothers or their lawyers, and the State Department had “no plans to act” on their effort to fight the UK’s extradition request, a senior State Department official said.

Trump is also not expected to get involved in the extradition case, two sources familiar with the matter earlier told CNN. Allies of the brothers had been reaching out to people in Trump’s orbit in hopes of building a campaign in support of them, one source said.

What’s next for the Tate brothers

As of Monday afternoon, both Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in custody. CNN has reached out to the Florida attorney general’s office for information about where and how the brothers are being held.

The judge emphasized that Monday’s hearing was not a criminal proceeding and the full extradition process has not been formally completed. Over the next few weeks, a US district judge will decide if they meet the conditions for extradition.

Semmelman said nothing about the extradition process appears unusual so far, though he noted a likely outcome is so far unclear as the case is in its early stages. He added that the next key milestones include whether the brothers will be granted bail and how the extradition hearing will be conducted.

Semmelman added that extradition of high-profile figures can sometimes take longer, especially if the defense aggressively invests resources in the litigation.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Holmes Lybrand, Kristen Holmes, Carolina Peguero, Devon M. Sayers, Dalia Faheid, Hannah Rabinowitz, Alea Motwane, Jonny Hallam, Danya Gainor, Donie O’Sullivan and Kit Maher contributed to this report.