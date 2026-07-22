By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A leopard slipped into a liquor store, jumped over the counter and started attacking an employee. See how he managed to escape and trap the angry cat.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Someone’s going to get killed’

A Homeland Security investigator warned that an immigration enforcement surge would turn violent. Then two Americans — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were killed in Minnesota. This is the story of the 18 days in between.

➕ Watch: False claims, chaos and cover-ups

2️⃣ Going rogue

OpenAI says some of its experimental models escaped a test environment and hacked into a real company’s servers without human prompting. It’s a scenario researchers predicted would happen.

3️⃣ Eat your veggies

Parents know all too well the struggle of getting their kids to eat enough fruits and vegetables, and the cyclospora outbreak certainly doesn’t help. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen offers some advice.

4️⃣ Surveillance selfies

People are using Ring devices, traffic cams and security footage to capture grainy images of themselves. The trend raises thorny questions about technology — just how much privacy are we willing to give up for a few “likes”?

5️⃣ From the heart

Nick and Charlie take their sweet romance to the next level in the new Netflix movie “Heartstopper Forever.” It’s a delicate balance between wholesome and horny.

Watch this

🛩️ Rude awakening: Imagine getting out of bed to find a plane on your roof. That’s what happened to a homeowner near Houston, who reported hearing a loud boom. The pilot suffered minor injuries.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎶 Global phenomenon: Over the past 30 years, K-pop has evolved from its beginnings in the underground dance scene to become a smashing success. Here’s how South Korean groups took over the world.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

👮🏽 Whom did Mayor Zohran Mamdani threaten to arrest if he were to come to New York City?

A. Eric Adams

B. Donald Trump

C. Benjamin Netanyahu

D. Rudy Giuliani

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Two American sisters checked into a quaint English B&B. The drama started when the key snapped in the lock

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Mamdani said he wants to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his “alleged war crimes” but acknowledged he doesn’t have the authority to do so.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.