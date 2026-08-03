By Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Thank you, Simon. After years of being by Isabel Klee’s side and acting as a patient, steady figure for countless foster animals, the 7-year-old Jindo-skewing mix took his final breath last week.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Creative and unconventional’

A group of military analysts received an email request: We need ideas. The unusual crowdsource-style query is one of the limited options available to President Donald Trump to force Iran into a deal on his terms.

2️⃣ Search and seizure

A left-wing activist and US citizen says Border Patrol officers searched his belongings and ignored requests for his attorney. The case highlights a potential test of Fourth Amendment protections.

3️⃣ Cheating scandal

One of Mexico’s most prestigious universities used an AI surveillance system to ensure that its admissions exam was cheat-proof. Now thousands of test results have been invalidated, causing a national uproar.

4️⃣ Uncovered relics

Europe’s summer of extraordinary heat and drought has shrunk some of its rivers, revealing long-submerged relics from ancient bones to century-old shipwrecks.

5️⃣ Cult confection

The best sweet treats should seep with tradition, skill and look too good to eat. To many, no other dessert exemplifies this quite like Sant Ambroeus’ principessa cake.

Watch this

Touching reunion: After a wildfire hit the area, a Spanish farmer was forced to evacuate. Watch the moment she found her donkeys alive.

Top headlines

Check this out

👁️ ‘Lover’s eye’: A married couple were browsing for antiques when they came across a delicately painted eye set into an oval ring. Four decades later, they’ve collected 158 of them.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⛰️ Which country is cracking down on influencers’ risky hikes?

A. Switzerland

B. Malaysia

C. Nepal

D. Tanzania

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Why reaction-time training should be part of your exercise routine as you get older

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Malaysia is introducing new rules for hikers, following a spike in search and rescue operations linked to social media trends.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Meghan Pryce.