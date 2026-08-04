Critical primaries, ‘rabbit fever,’ moon crash: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s back-to-school season, which means shopping for clothes and supplies and meal prepping. But for many parents, their biggest concern isn’t the cost — it’s whether their kids will be able to make friends.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Critical primaries

All eyes are on Michigan as voters head to the polls in a high-stakes Democratic race that will test momentum of the party’s progressive wing. Missouri, Kansas, Virginia and Washington also are holding elections. Follow live updates.

2️⃣ ‘Rabbit fever’

First cyclospora, now tularemia? New York reported three probable cases of the rare but serious infection that can cause a high fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, tiredness and a large sore.

3️⃣ Split families

After years of steady restrictions on citizenship by descent, Italy’s top court overturned one of the issues barring many from receiving it. Now things are looking up for families once ripped apart by the rule.

4️⃣ Moon crash

Part of a SpaceX rocket used to launch a pair of robotic commercial lunar landers in January is expected to slam into the moon. Studying the impact could protect future astronauts.

➕ SpaceX beats expectations in first earnings as a public company

5️⃣ Biotech beauty

It’s time to up your skincare. Some brands are making products with a process that uses living microorganisms like yeast and bacteria to create “cleaner” formulas.

Watch this

📖 Paws-itive reading: What would it take for an 11-year-old to read for 100 hours? Nehemiah Turner is improving his grades — and helping shelter dogs get adopted.

Top headlines

Check this out

💥 Fiery reveal: Hundreds of World War II shells and munitions have been discovered in the village at the center of France’s wildfire crisis.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📸 Which university recently announced a bachelor’s degree in content creation?

A. American University

B. New York University

C. Arizona State University

D. University of California Los Angeles

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Farmer reunites with donkeys after wildfire

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Influencing is Gen Z’s new glamour job. Arizona State University’s new degree is for those who “dream of monetizing your video channel or making social media your career.”

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Meghan Pryce.