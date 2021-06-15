Parents speak out, call for accountability in their son’s shooting death by LASD

CNN - Regional

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

GARDENA (KCAL, KCBS) — Andres Guardado died in Gardena on June 18, 2020, outside an auto body shop where he was working as a security guard after deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department opened fire.

Officials said 18-year-old Guardado reached for a gun, and that’s why they decided to use deadly force, but the family of Guardado and other supporters in the community rejected the claim that he was armed.

After a short foot pursuit, Guardado was shot by deputies in the upper torso, LASD said.

The deadly use of force sparked protests across the Southland and near the shooting scene in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near South Figueroa Street.

Last week, the L.A. Democratic Party, which had supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s candidacy in 2018, passed a resolution for him to resign due partly to his handling of the Guardado case, which critics say lacks transparency.

The sheriff addressed the concerns during a Facebook Live event, saying the group is made up of “very wealthy” people who don’t represent the Democratic party. He also has said that he will not be resigning.

In an exclusive interview, CBS Los Angeles spoke to Guardado’s parents, who are hoping for accountability in their son’s death.

“I want to see that there’s accountability on behalf of the officers involved in my son’s shooting,” said Elisa Guardado, his mother. “I want to make sure that they’re held accountable.”

Guardado is remembered for his goal to be a caretaker for his family.

“He wanted to have a career and take care of his parents financially,” his mother, Elisa Guardado said.

Protests following his death led to a federal judge granting a preliminary injunction to limit the LASD’s use of less lethal force.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under review.

A march in Andres Guardado’s honor is planned for later this week.

