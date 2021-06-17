Armed stand-off ends peacefully

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LINN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Deputies say a man is in custody after an armed stand-off in Lane County on Wednesday. At 10:54 a.m., 31-year-old Austin Kane Waszkiewicz surrendered to deputies after six hours of negotiation.

Deputies say Waszkiewicz was reported to have hit a family member in the head with a gun in Coburg just prior to the stand-off. Shortly after the assault authorities were able to make phone contact with the suspect and determine his location. Waszkiewicz was seen with a blue Chevrolet pickup stopped in a gravel pull-out at the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Powerline Road in Harrisburg, armed with a gun. Waszkiewicz refused to surrender and made statements that he intended to provoke deputies into an armed confrontation.

Using armored rescue vehicles deputies were able to safely contain the scene and keep Waszkiewicz from harming anyone else. The use of these armored rescue vehicles allowed deputies much needed time to negotiate with Waszkiewicz and de-escalate the situation.

After a long, intense stand-off, Waszkiewicz eventually agreed to surrender and physical force was not used during the arrest. A firearm and multiple knives were recovered from within his vehicle.

Waszkiewicz was transported to the Lane County Jail and lodged on charges including second-degree assault, menacing, interfering with police and felon in possession of a firearm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.