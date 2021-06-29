KCPD: Hotel shooting victim dies hours after large police response at Country Club Plaza

CNN - Regional

By Bianca Beltrán, Martin Augustine

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City Police Department said the person that was shot Tuesday morning at a hotel on the Country Club Plaza has died.

The shooting at the Sheraton Suites on West 47th Street sparked a large police response at the popular shopping and dining destination.

After arriving on the scene, police said one person was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries. That victim later died from those injuries, police said. KCPD said he was an adult male in his 30s.

Police are still searching for the weapon involved in the shooting.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident.

All westbound lanes of 47th Street in the Plaza area, the main traffic artery through the Plaza, were closed as part of this investigation. Traffic has since reopened for everywhere except directly in front of the hotel.

