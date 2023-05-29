Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu sworn in as new president

By Stephanie Busari, CNN

(CNN) — Nigeria President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn into office in the capital Abuja, despite a legal challenge to his election from the country’s opposition.

The ceremony took place amid extremely tight security and in front of world leaders and dignitaries, such as President Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at the 5,000 capacity Eagle Square venue in the capital Abuja.

A national public holiday was declared and Nigerians without an invitation told to stay away from the ceremony.

Tinubu becomes the 16th president of Nigeria.

His inauguration is the culmination of a life-long ambition to rule Nigeria but he faces huge challenges.

He will have to unite a fractured nation, rescue an ailing economy and fight spiraling insecurity.

Critics and election observers raised concerns about irregularities, violence, and attempts to disenfranchise voters during February’s poll.

