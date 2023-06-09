Old bomb kills at least 27 people, mostly children, in Somalia

By Radina Gigova, CNN

London (CNN) — At least 27 people, most of them children, were killed when remnants of an old bomb exploded in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region on Friday, according to the state-run Somali National News Agency.

At least 53 people have also been injured in the blast, SONA reported.

The explosion took place in the Murale village in the Janaale area of the eastern Lower Shabelle region, it said.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.