At least 15 dead in Canada highway collision

(CNN) — At least 15 people have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens in a rural portion of Canada’s Manitoba province on Thursday afternoon, according to local authorities.

The semitrailer was headed east on Highway 1 while the bus carrying seniors was headed south on Highway 5 near Carberry, Manitoba, when the collision occurred, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Lasson said in a news conference.

The bus was struck by the semitrailer as it was crossing the eastbound lanes.

“Immediately it became apparent that this was a mass casualty situation,” Lasson said.

In addition to the 15 killed, 10 others have been taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The drivers of the semitrailer and bus were being treated in hospitals after the crash, Lasson said.

A majority of those on the bus were seniors who lived in and around the city of Dauphin, according to RCMP assistant commissioner Rob Hill.

Not all of the victims’ families had been notified as of Thursday evening.

Flags have been lowered in mourning at Manitoba’s legislative building, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the tragedy in a statement on Twitter.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you,” Trudeau tweeted.

