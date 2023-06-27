Russian missile attack hits Kramatorsk city center, killing at least two, say Ukrainian officials

By Mick Krever, Mariya Knight, Ben Wedeman and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

(CNN) — Russian missiles struck the busy city center of east Ukrainian city Kramatorsk and a nearby village on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, according to local officials.

“Russia deliberately targeted crowded areas,” Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Twenty-two people were injured, including one child, he said, adding that a local catering business and several private homes were damaged.

An eyewitness to the aftermath of the strike in Kramatorsk city described up to a dozen people being pulled from the rubble. It was not clear if these people were dead or alive, the man told CNN teams on the ground.

The restaurants on the targeted plaza are popular with residents and the military; RIA Pizza, one of the establishments, is often frequented by the military and journalists.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

A second missile also struck the nearby village of Bilenke, according to Andriy Yermak, advisor to the Office of President Zelensky.

The attack happened at around 7:30pm local time, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk region military administration, said on Ukrainian state TV.

This is a developing story.

