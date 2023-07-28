Niger general appears on state TV as new leader following coup

By Eve Brennan, Dalal Mawad and Oliver Briscoe, CNN

(CNN) — A Niger general, Abdourahamane Tiani, has appeared on state television as the country’s new leader following a military coup that sparked international condemnation.

Tiani appeared on Télé Sahel with a banner identifying him as “President of the national council for the preservation of the fatherland.”

The appearance comes a day after the West African country’s military endorsed the leaders behind the toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum’s government.

The Nigerien army command said Thursday it was supporting the seizure in a bid to thwart bloodshed. The military’s statement also warned against foreign military intervention, which it said “risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences.”

Bazoum was reportedly detained two days ago by members of his own presidential guard. A declaration from men in military fatigues came later with a video statement asserting control of the country.

Niger lies at the heart of Africa’s Sahel region, which has seen numerous power grabs in recent years including in Mali and Burkina Faso.

A key ally of the United States, France and other Western governments, Niger had been one of the few democracies in a region fraught with Islamist insurgencies.

The ongoing situation unfolding in Niger in recent days has prompted swift condemnation from the global community.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the coup was “deeply dangerous for Niger and the whole region,” and called for Bazoum’s release.

Macron, who was on an overseas trip to Papua New Guinea Friday and spoke at a press conference alongside the prime minister, described Bazoum as “a courageous leader who is making the reforms and investments that his country needs.”

He added that France – once Niger’s colonial ruler – would support regional organizations should they decide to impose sanctions against the putsch leaders.

He also confirmed that he had spoken with the Nigerien president several times since he was detained.

France’s foreign minister Catherine Colonna said Friday the coup was “not final” and there was “still a way out” of the current crisis for coup leaders if they “listen to the international community.”

