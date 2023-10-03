Skip to Content
CNN - World

Shooting in Thailand shopping mall kills at least three people

<i>Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Emergency services arrive after a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in central Bangkok
Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images
Emergency services arrive after a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in central Bangkok
By
Published 4:14 AM

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

Bangkok (CNN) — At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The suspect in the shooting is a 14-year-old, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said on its Facebook page. The individual was arrested with a weapon and is in the process of assessing exact casualties, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau said.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Police Colonel Noppadol Thiammekha, Pathum Wan Police Chief told CNN on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content