Hamas releases Israeli and Thai hostages from Gaza, officials say

By Richard Greene and Rob Picheta, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — A group of Israeli and Thai hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 has been released as a truce between Israel and the militant group began, officials said.

The Red Cross, which is helping to transfer the detainees, said 24 hostages had been freed.

“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages. We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties,” the Red Cross said on X, formerly Twitter.

The hostages include 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, according to the Qatari foreign ministry, which helped broker the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israel is due to free 39 Palestinian prisoners in return on Friday.

The Israeli group is the first to be released through a deal between the two sides that was finalized after weeks of tense negotiations and took several agonizing days to come into effect.

The agreement, accompanied by a four-day truce between Hamas and Israel, represents a first major diplomatic breakthrough in the conflict.

The released hostages are expected to enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing before returning to Israeli soil, where they will likely be taken to local hospitals.

A Red Cross convoy seen entering the Rafah border crossing contained at least four vehicles, each with up to six people sitting in the rear. Pictures from the scene showed at least one woman with white hair waving in the back seat of her vehicle, and another vehicle that appeared to have several Thai men sitting in the back.

The concurrent halt in fighting began at 7 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) Friday, and is believed to be holding – the first sustained break in hostilities after nearly seven weeks of conflict.

Pressure on the Israeli government had been mounting for weeks from the families of the hostages, who have demanded answers and action from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

International calls for more humanitarian support for the people of Gaza had also been growing, and the truce is expected to give respite to those in the enclave who have endured weeks of attacks. The number of people killed since October 7 now stands at 14,854, according to information from Hamas authorities in the Strip.

Friday saw the first batch of Israeli hostages released, but more – totalling 50 women and children – are expected to be exchanged over the course of the truce.

Israel previously said 13 Israeli hostages would be released and the Thai prime minister said 12 Thai hostages had been freed – a total of 25. The reason for the discrepancy in the numbers was not immediately clear, and the ICRC did not provide the breakdown of the nationalities.

Residents of Gaza meanwhile began moving across parts of the Strip after Friday’s truce began, though some displaced Palestinians trying to return to homes in northern Gaza were allegedly blocked by Israeli forces, a journalist told CNN.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned residents against attempting to travel from the south to the north, where combat between Hamas and Israel has been concentrated.

Social media videos showed people running away amid the sound of gunfire, presumed to be Israeli, on Salah Al-Din street. A journalist told CNN that Israeli tanks were seen and gunfire could be heard on Salah Al-Din street.

CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment on whether people attempting to enter north were fired on.

Israel declared war on Hamas following the militant group’s bloody October 7 terror attack on its territory, in which more than 1,200 people were killed – the largest such attack on Israel since the country’s founding in 1948.

Militants were holding more than 200 people captive inside Gaza from mass abductions that day, according to figures from the Israeli military.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

