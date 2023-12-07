Son of Israeli war cabinet minister killed in Gaza, IDF says

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN) — Gal Meir Eisenkot, the son of Israeli government minister Gadi Eisenkot, has been killed in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday.

Master Sgt. (Res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, a combat soldier in the 551st reserve commando Brigade’s 699th Battalion, died in battle, the IDF said in a statement.

His father was chief of the general staff of the IDF from February 2015 to January 2018, and served in the military for more than four decades.

Gadi Eisenkot joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wartime cabinet as minister without portfolio in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attack.

He was elected to the Knesset in 2022 and is a member of Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party.

Gantz paid tribute to Gal Meir Eisenkot, saying in a statement: “May the memory of Gal and the memory of all those who fell in the battle for the home of all of us be blessed. Also in his name, also in their name, we continue the mission.”

Netanyahu also expressed his condolences to Gadi Eisenkot.

“The government of Israel and the citizens of Israel mourn together with you. Our heroes did not fall in vain. We will continue to fight until victory,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

A total of 88 IDF soldiers have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

