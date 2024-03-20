Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announces surprise resignation

By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has announced his resignation, in a surprise move.

Speaking to journalists outside government buildings in Dublin on Wednesday, Varadkar said he was leaving for “personal and political, but mainly political” reasons and would resign as soon as his successor could take up office.

After seven years in office, he said, “I don’t feel I’m the best person for that job anymore,” and that a new taoiseach – the Irish name for prime minister – will be “better placed” to secure re-election.

Varadkar first took power in 2017, after being elected leader of the Fine Gael party. He is the country’s youngest prime minister and Ireland’s first gay leader.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

