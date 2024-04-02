Skip to Content
Three children injured in Finland school shooting as 12-year-old suspect arrested

today at 1:46 AM
Published 2:03 AM

By Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Three 12-year-old children have been wounded in a school shooting near Finland’s capital Helsinki, Finnish police reported Tuesday.

The suspect, also aged 12, has been apprehended and is in custody, police said.

The incident took place at Viertola primary school in the city of Vantaa, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of Helsinki. The school has about 800 students between 1st and 9th grade, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

