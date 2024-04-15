Skip to Content
At least 17 dead after flash floods in Oman

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — At least 17 people have died in flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Oman since Sunday, the country’s National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) reports.

On Tuesday, the government suspended the work of employees and workers in the public and private sectors in five governorates, including Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah, due to the weather conditions.

The government has allowed employees to work remotely if possible.

Authorities in Oman are conducting “rescue operations” after announcing all schools in six governorates including Muscat, would be closed Monday “due to unstable weather conditions,” according to a Monday UNOCHA statement.

Moderate heavy rainfall is expected across north-eastern and northern Oman over the next few days.

This is a developing story and will be updated

