Haiti’s transitional government names new council president

(CNN) — A transitional council responsible for choosing Haiti’s next leadership has named one of its members, Edgard Leblanc Fils, as council president.

Haiti’s transitional council was sworn in at the National Palace last week, laying the groundwork for future elections. One of its first priorities is to urgently address the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The transitional council, composed of seven voting members and two non-voting observers, was tasked with the responsibility of naming a new prime minister and cabinet.

The committee will exercise certain presidential powers until a new president-elect is inaugurated, which must take place no later than February 7, 2026.

