Body found in search for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley

(CNN) — A body has been found in the search for missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley in Greece, a police spokesperson said, but it needs formal identification.

Mosley, who gives health advice on British media, disappeared on Wednesday after going for a walk alone on the Greek island of Symi.

A body was found Sunday morning, according to Konstantia Dimoglidou, speaking on OPEN TV. Dimoglidou said police were on their way to the scene near Agia Marina beach. There was no immediate indication of the cause of death.

The police, fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers have spent days searching land and sea for the doctor, who did not take his phone with him. Police had also investigated reports that he spoke to locals during his walk.

On Friday, the search operation was said to be focused on the Pedi area of the island where a woman reported seeing him on Wednesday. The beach near where the body was found is not far from that area.

Mosley popularized a type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet, and authored a book on the fast 800 diet, which focuses on time-restricted eating for rapid weight loss. His wife, Dr. Claire Bailey, wrote a recipe book as part of “The Fast 800” book series.

The television doctor is known for UK documentary shows such as Channel 4’s “Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?” and the BBC’s “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.”

The 67-year-old broadcaster also appeared on British factual entertainment programmes such as BBC’s “The One Show” and ITV’s “This Morning,” and is a columnist for British newspaper the Daily Mail.

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding non-fiction special (informational) after executive producing the 2001 BBC mini-series “The Human Face,” which examined the science behind facial beauty, expression, and fame.

The father of four deliberately infested himself with parasites to learn more about them for BBC’s 2014 programme “Infested! Living with Parasites.”

Mosley and his wife, who host theatre tours together, last month attended the literary Hay Festival in Wales, where he presented a special edition of his BBC Radio 4 show “Just One Thing,” according to PA Media.

