Israeli military strikes Yemen hours after Houthi attack targets Israel

By Irene Nasser and Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s military launched deadly strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early Thursday, just hours after the Iran-backed militant group’s latest attack on Israel.

Nine people were killed and three others injured in Israeli airstrikes on a port and oil facility near the capital Sanaa, said Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi media office, in a post on X. Earlier, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said the Israeli strikes targeted the Heyzaz and Dhahban power stations near the capital, and the Hodeidah port and Ras Isa oil facility.

Israel’s military said the airstrikes were retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel over the past year, most of which were intercepted.

“Israel’s long hand will reach you as well,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a warning to Houthi leaders following the strikes. “Whoever raises a hand against the State of Israel – his hand will be cut off, whoever harms us – will be harmed sevenfold.”

Tensions between Israel and the Houthis have escalated for months as Israel wages its war on Hamas in Gaza following the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attacks – with world leaders warning of the potential for a wider Middle East conflict.

Earlier Thursday, sirens were heard in central Israel after the Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. A school was damaged and no injuries were reported, the IDF said.

The Houthis later claimed they had achieved their goals in twin missile attacks on Israeli military targets in the Tel Aviv area.

The Houthis have attacked Israel, its allies and vital Red Sea shipping lines in rejection of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians. The group, which controls Yemen’s most populous regions, say they won’t stop striking Israel and its allies until a ceasefire is reached in the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial center – the first such strike on the city by the group.

Israel hit back the next day with deadly airstrikes on a Yemeni port in the first such Israeli strike on Yemen, according to Israeli officials.

In September, the Houthis fired a missile deep into Israel, and earlier this month, they claimed to have fired a drone that hit a building in central Israel. No injuries were reported in either attack.

Israel’s key ally the United States has also struck Houthi targets in Yemen multiple times over the past year, including consecutive nights of strikes in November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

