Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, former prime minister of Iraq.

Personal

Birth date: 1947

Birth place: Karbala, Iraq

Marriage: Married, name unavailable publicly

Children: Five

Education: Mosul University, M.D., 1974

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Timeline

1968 – Joins the Islamic Dawa Party. Al Dawa (formally the Hizb al-Dawa al-Islamiyya or the Islamic Call Party), is a Shia Islamist party with close connections with Iran’s clerical regime.

1980 – Flees Iraq for Iran in order to escape Saddam Hussein’s crack-down on members of the Dawa Party.

1990-2003 – Leader of the London branch of the Dawa Party.

2003 – Returns to Iraq following the fall of Hussein.

August 2003 – Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council and serves as the Council’s first rotating chairman.

2004-2005 – One of two vice presidents in Iraq’s interim government.

April 7, 2005 – Iraq’s new president, Jalal Talabani, nominates Jaafari as prime minister.

May 3, 2005 – Sworn in as Iraq’s interim prime minister.

April 20, 2006 – Under pressure from the United States, Jaafari steps down and agrees to withdraw his nomination for a second term.

May 2006 – Is replaced as prime minister by Nuri al-Maliki.

June 2008 – Is expelled from the Dawa Party after forming a new political party, the National Reform Movement.

August 2009 – Shiite political leaders announce the formation of the Iraqi National Alliance. Jaafari is a member of the coalition.

September 2014 – Becomes foreign minister of Iraq.

October 25, 2018 – Steps down as foreign minister.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.