Israeli attacks on Yemen’s capital have begun after unprecedented evacuation warning

By Dana Karni, Oren Liebermann and Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israeli strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa are underway, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and the Israeli military, including attacks targeting the city’s international airport.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa, fully disabling the airport,” the Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday, adding that several major power stations in the Sanaa area were also hit.

Israel’s military earlier issued an unprecedented evacuation warning for Yemen’s international airport in Sanaa.

It marks the first time the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has put out an evacuation warning in Yemen, more than 1,000 miles from Israel.

“Failure to evacuate the area endangers your lives,” Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, said on social media.

The warning comes a day after the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes against the port in Yemen’s Hodeidah and a nearby cement factory. The Houthi-run Ministry of Health said at least one person had been killed and another 35 injured in an Israeli strike on the factory in Bajil, east of Hodeidah.

The IDF strikes came after a Houthi ballistic missile penetrated Israel’s air defenses and hit near Tel Aviv’s international airport on Sunday. Several attempts to intercept the missile failed, the IDF said.

Israel struck Sanaa international airport in December, killing at least three people and injuring 30 others, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite television network.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kareem Khadder contributed reporting.