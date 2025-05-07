Israeli strikes kill 48 at Gaza shelters for displaced Palestinians, hospitals say, as military operation intensifies

By Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman, Hira Humayun and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Forty-eight people were killed, including at least seven children, in Israeli airstrikes on school compounds sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, hospital officials said.

Dozens more were injured in the strike, they said.

At the site of one attack in the Al Bureij camp in central Gaza on Tuesday, video from the scene showed a large crater where people searched through the rubble of the school for survivors, the remnants of tents and belongings littering the ground.

According to Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, 33 people were killed in the strike, including women and children.

Safaa Al Khaldi, who was sheltering at the school, said that her son was injured in the strike.

“Our children are starving, our children cannot find a piece of bread,” she said, referring to Israel’s complete blockade of Gaza, now in its third month. “What did we do wrong?”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck “terrorists who were operating within a Hamas command and control center,” on Tuesday, but did not provide any further information about the strike.

At the school compound, one woman screamed at Hamas, an expression of anger at Gaza’s ruling militants once virtually unthinkable. “Hamas should get out of the school, they are hiding between the people,” she cried. “Get them out, what’s the fault of the children who are torn apart?”

Footage from the scene obtained by CNN showed dead and injured near the school compound with ambulances ready to rush the wounded to hospitals. Another child, bloodied and bandaged, is seen being taken out of an ambulance on a stretcher.

Tuesday’s strike on the refugee camp comes less than 24 hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the population of Gaza will be displaced to the south after his security cabinet approved an expanded military operation in the enclave.

“There will be a movement of the population to protect them,” Netanyahu said of the “intensified operation,” which by one far-right minister said would be a plan to “conquer” the besieged territory.

A strike on a school in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City on Wednesday killed at least 15 people sheltering inside and wounded 10 more, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

A pair of Israeli strikes near the Palmyra market in Gaza City killed 33 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and wounded at least 85 others. Video from the crowded market in the aftermath of the bombing showed a scene of chaos, with bodies slumped on the ground in what remained of a restaurant, clothing smeared in blood. Palestinians rushed to the scene, searching for survivors and rushing the injured into ambulances.

A boy in a green hoodie spotted his father amongst the rubble, sprawled on the ground with blood staining his neck and shirt. The boy cried for “Dad!” again and again as his father’s lifeless body was taken away, in a video obtained by CNN. In another such clip, a young child’s body lies on the street near several adults, his pink backpack still strapped to his back.

Among the dead was also journalist Yehya Sobeih, according to Sabaq 24, the outlet he worked for. Sobeih had just celebrated the birth of his daughter a day earlier, according to his Instagram account.

CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment.

On Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israel was moving into what he described as “Phase 2” of the plan for “decisive defeat.”

“We must be proactive. We must take the initiative. We must be the ones to act first – before the enemy does,” Zamir said, according to a statement from the IDF. “We do not have the right to be passive. We do not have the privilege to stop or retreat. That is a privilege we simply do not have – and it will not happen.”

More than 2,500 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its bombardment of Gaza on March 18, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

On Monday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said 13 of its 29 clinics in Gaza have shut down. The ones that are still functioning have “limited capabilities,” it said. Meanwhile, 21 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are only partially functioning, according to the UN health agency.

Israel’s blockade, which has prevented the entry of food and medicine, is pushing the Gaza’s ravaged healthcare system towards collapse, aid agencies have warned.

Near the site of the latest Israeli strike, a woman hugged her crying daughter, saying that all her daughter’s friends were killed.

“My friend Leen is gone, my friend Yousra is gone, my friend Miral is gone,” the daughter said as tears streamed down her face.

The UN’s humanitarian agency (OCHA) warned Tuesday of a “deepening catastrophe” in Gaza amid the blockade.

“OCHA stresses that under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected, and their essential needs – including food, shelter, water and healthcare – must be met, wherever they are in Gaza and whether they move or stay,” OCHA said.

