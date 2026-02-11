‘We need a helicopter.’ Australian teen’s emergency call after swimming to rescue family released

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Australian authorities have released a recording of the emergency call made by hero teen Austin Appelbee after he swam for hours in rough seas to get help for his family.

Austin, 13, can be heard calmly describing the situation and asking for a helicopter to search for his mother and two siblings in a recording released by the Western Australia Police Force on Wednesday.

The family had been paddleboarding and kayaking off the coast of Quindalup, Western Australia, on January 30 when they were swept out to sea.

Austin swam four kilometers (2.5 miles) to shore and then ran along the beach to reach a phone to call for help.

“Hello, my name is Austin… I have two siblings, Beau and Grace. Beau is 12 and Grace is eight,” he said.

“We got took out to sea and we got lost out there,” added Austin.

“I don’t know what time it was but it was a very long time ago,” he said. “We couldn’t get back to shore and Mum told me to go back to get help.”

“I think they’re kilometres out to sea. I think we need a helicopter to go find them,” said Austin. “I don’t know what their condition is right now, and I’m really scared.”

Austin set out for shore in his kayak, but abandoned it when it started to take on water, leaving him to swim back. Once he reached the beach, he then had to run two kilometers to get to a phone.

The boy also had the presence of mind to request an ambulance for himself.

“I’m sitting on the beach right now, and I have to also explain – I think I need an ambulance because I think I have hypothermia,” he said.

“I’m extremely tired. I think I have heatstroke, and I feel like I’m about to pass out.”

Austin’s brother and sister were ultimately rescued along with their mother Joanne, 47, after being found clinging to a paddleboard.

Speaking to CNN affiliate 9News earlier this month, Austin said that thinking of his family drove him on.

“I just said ‘alright. Not today, not today, not today,’” he said. “I had to keep on going.”

‘Extraordinary’ bravery

The Western Australia Police Force praised Austin’s actions in a statement Wednesday.

“Austin’s ability to think clearly under pressure demonstrates the type of composure that greatly assists first responders during emergencies,” it read.

Police forward commander acting sergeant Andrew McDonnell said that Austin had helped his family out of an “extremely dire” situation.

“They were in real trouble, and time was absolutely critical given how long they had been in the water and with daylight fading,” he said in the statement.

“What Austin did was nothing short of extraordinary,” added McDonnell. “His bravery and courage in those conditions were remarkable, and his actions were pivotal in bringing about a successful outcome.”

