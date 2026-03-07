China urges US to help ‘manage existing differences’ ahead of Xi-Trump summit

By John Liu, CNN

(CNN) — China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, called for continuing engagement with Washington to address key differences as the world’s two largest economies gear up for a crucial summit between their leaders.

“What is needed now is for both sides to make thorough preparations, foster a conducive environment, manage existing differences, and eliminate unnecessary interference,” Wang, China’s foreign minister, said at a Sunday news briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of China’s rubber stamp legislature.

“China’s attitude has always been positive and open; the key is for the United States to move in the same direction,” he said.

The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing at the end of March for a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to address a wide range of issues from trade frictions to Taiwan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

