What we know on the ninth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran

(CNN) — Israel’s onslaught against Iran has entered a new phase, targeting energy resources in the country.

Meanwhile, Iran’s retaliatory strikes against US-friendly Gulf nations appear to be continuing, despite President Masoud Pezeshkian apologizing for previous attacks on the oil-rich kingdoms and suggesting they would end.

Conflicting statements and scattered messaging from Iranian officials underscore a possible divide within Tehran’s ruling establishment, amid reports that Tehran could choose its new supreme leader imminently. The new figurehead would replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leader of nearly four decades who was killed in the war’s opening salvo.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said American ground troops could “possibly” be sent to Iran, but added there would have to be a “very good reason.”

Here’s what to know on day nine.

What are the main headlines?

Iranian oil targeted: Israel has begun striking oil storage sites in Iran as part of the next phase of the war. The Israeli military said it hit fuel sites in the capital Tehran on Saturday evening that distribute fuel “to various consumers, including military entities in Iran.” A CNN team in Tehran saw blackened rain fall on the city on Sunday morning.

What’s happening in Iran and Lebanon?

‘Quagmire’: Iran’s top security official said Trump’s war against Iran is the result of his “international miscalculation,” in that Trump thought he could repeat the Venezuela model in Iran. In an interview broadcast on Iranian state TV, Ali Larijani said the US is now “stuck in the quagmire of its own miscalculations,” and that Trump had failed to achieve his aims through strikes on Iran.

What’s happening in the rest of region?

Strikes continue: Countries across the Persian Gulf reported airstrikes and interceptions. The Kuwaiti Army said that a “wave of hostile drones” targeted fuel storage at Kuwait International Airport. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar also all reported fresh aerial attacks.

The latest from Trump

Possible escalation: Trump said US troops could “possibly” be sent on the ground in Iran, as the war continues, but there would have to be a “very good reason.”

