Here’s where coronavirus is being detected in the valley

The coronavirus impact is growing in the Coachella Valley with three new patients testing positive, bringing the total to four people now infected locally.

Right now, two patients are at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage under "supportive care." Two others are in isolation in their homes.

"We're still waiting on several others persons under investigation or people that have symptoms that have been tested but we're waiting for the results," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, medical director of Eisenhower Health's emergency room.

Monday, the general manager at Tamarisk Country Club said a member there reportedly tested positive, but that person hasn't been to the club for a long time.

And in Palm Desert, the Orangetheory Fitness closed its doors briefly after they said a member was exposed to the virus.

The studio said they emailed everyone who took a class there after that patient was there last week. They also said they would be extensively cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

Orangetheory said the person doesn't have any symptoms and is in self-quarantine. They expect to reopen Tuesday by noon.

Dr. Kontaxis said as testing increases, he expects the number of coronavirus cases to grow.

"We'll find out probably a lot of people have mild cases of coronavirus," he said, adding most will have cold-like symptoms and should fully recover.

"People need to just kind of relax and take a deep breath and look around and realize there's a lot of people not sick and doing pretty good right now," Kontaxis said.

Eisenhower Health has a 24-hour hotline for questions or concerns about coronavirus, including if you are worried about symptoms,

Call (760) TEST-988 or (760) 837-8988.

