April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and coronavirus continues to keep the shelter in place orders in effect

The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Olive Crest, in the desert, is a recognized leader in the prevention and treatment of Child Abuse. During this time of coronavirus and shelter in place orders remaining in effect, representatives say, "Hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S. are facing a heightened risk of abuse and neglect, as coronavirus-related school closures keep them at home and away from the nation's biggest group of hotline tipsters — educators!"

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have a full story speaking with a representative of Olive Crest to talk about the month of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but also about the current coronavirus crisis, with children being very vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

For more information on Olive Crest, visit their website https://www.olivecrest.org/.

