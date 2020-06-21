News Headlines

South Coast Air Quality Management District has put out an Odor Advisory for the Salton Sea. This will last through today, June 21st. The area includes the Eastern Coachella Valley due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide gas, which smells like rotten eggs. This gas happens due to a natural process associated with the Salton Sea. Officials said, "

Winds from the southeast are expected during daylight hours on Sunday, possibly leading to elevated concentrations at both the Near-Shore and Mecca Community sites, with peak concentrations occurring in the morning."

SQAQMD

Concentrations reached 67 ppb at a monitor close to the shore. The state standard for outdoor levels of hydrogen sulfide is 30 ppb averaged over one hour. Officials say. "At that level, most individuals can smell the odor and some may experience symptoms such as headaches and nausea." Symptoms associated with this level of exposure are temporary and don't cause long-term health effects.

More details from South Coast Air Quality Management District.