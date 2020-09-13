El Dorado fire evacuation orders lifted for more areas

News Headlines

The San Bernardino National Forest San Bernardino National Forest posted on their twitter (@SanBernardinoNF) that evacuation orders, warnings, and restrictions have been lifted in Yucaipa, Oak Glen, and Mentone.

Orders remain for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks. Highway 38 is closed from Bryant St. to Onyx Summit.

They said, "We urge residents to maintain fire awareness of threats."

As of 8:10 p.m. Saturday, the El Dorado fire was 14,283 acres and 41% contained. The fire has been active for one week.

For more details and updates on the El Dorado fire, you can visit CAL FIRE.