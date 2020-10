News Headlines

A big rig caught fire around 7:00 Saturday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Bob Hope Drive in Thousand Palms.

All lanes on the westbound side of the ten were closed while fire crews put out the blaze.

At 10:30 Saturday night, lane one was open on the westbound side and lanes 2,3 and 4 were closed.

No injuries are reported.

There is no word yet how the truck caught fire, and the cause remains under investigation.