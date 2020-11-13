Sister of murdered Desert Hot Springs mother warns about domestic violence

News Headlines

The sister of a Desert Hot Springs woman who police said was murdered by the father of her children last weekend is warning about the dangers of domestic violence.

Amina Duro, 24, was killed last week on 8th Street in Desert Hot Springs.

Click here for GoFundMe raising money for the mother who was killed in the shooting

28-year-old Jesse Rico Valenzuela pleaded not guilty in court Friday to murder and other felony charges.

Duro's death leaves four young girls motherless. News Channel 3 spoke by phone with Duro's sister, Alana Duro.

"i was just broken," she said. "I automatically thought about my four beautiful nieces, like where are they going to go? Who are they going to lean on? They're going to grow up without a mom."

Alana said her sister was killed by domestic violence, despite a court order barring Valenzuela from coming into contact with Duro.

"Domestic violence is real," Alana said. "If you are in a domestic violence relationship, get out."

"She was really young too, she really didn't have that much life experience yet," said Jeff Horton at VFW Post 1534 in Desert Hot Springs, where Duro used to volunteer as a cook, dishwasher and server.

"The children are the ones that are either going to grow up without an adult with them or a parent," Horton said. "They're going to have to fend for themselves because now they're relying on relatives to take care of them, or they're going to wind up in the system."

For Duro's family, there are still questions left unanswered. "Why my sister? Why did he have to take my sister – she didn't deserve this," Alana said. "Why did he take my sister at such a young age? She didn't need to go."

Valenzuela is being held on $1 million bail. A felony settlement conference has been scheduled for Nov. 24 in Indio.