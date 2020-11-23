Couple picks up their 20th dog to raise for Guide Dogs of the Desert

News Headlines

One couple has been raising dogs with Guide Dogs of the Desert for 20 years. They are picking up their 20th dog to raise Monday. Officials with Guide Dogs of the Desert call these volunteers puppy raisers!

Guide Dogs of the Desert is a non-profit organization who give back to the visually impaired community.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will be there to see this couple pick up their 20th dog and will talk with the development director of Guide Dogs of the Desert today. Tune in tonight on KESQ for the full story.