The Fish Food Bank helps hundreds of families and is looking for more community help

The Fish Food Bank in Coachella helps hundreds of families a week. They collect food donations and give it to community members that need it. They are open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1612 1st St, Coachella, CA 92236.

They need more community help in order to help serve more families. They are looking for donations to buy a couple freezers and delivery/pick-up van.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details tonight on KESQ.