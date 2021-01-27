As many restaurants struggle, The Real Italian Deli is filling orders

News Headlines

The Real Italian Deli has two locations in the Coachella Valley. One in Palm Springs and one in Palm Desert.

The Palm Desert location is right along San Pablo Avenue. The revitalization of the street and brining in the Farmer's Market has helped The Real Italian Deli and their bakery gain more business, even during the pandemic.

