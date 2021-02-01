Oasis Mobile Home Park faces lawsuit for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions for residents

News Headlines

Residents at the Oasis Mobile Home Park on the Torres Martinez Tribe lands near Thermal have had continuous issues with contaminated water at the park. This is a community of hundreds of people, including families, elderly, children, and essential workers.

"We continue to live with water that is very dirty. It comes out yellow," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

On Aug. 27, 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency order at the Oasis Mobile Home Park after finding high levels of arsenic in the park’s public water system. According to the EPA, Arsenic has been linked to numerous kinds of cancers.

A lawsuit has been filed by over 20 residents against the landlord, Scott Lawson, of Oasis Mobile Home Park and Sabrina Lawson based on unsafe and unhealthy living conditions as well as fraudulent misinterpretation from Park ownership. The lawsuit was placed by the nonprofit advocacy organization Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability. Twenty causes of action are represented in the lawsuit.

High contamination levels of drinking water at the Park is the main concern for residents. Sewage disposal, claimed in the lawsuit, is inadequate and improperly maintained causing sewage to pool and cesspools to form throughout the park. Electricity and water shutoffs are said to be common for residents. The lawsuit also targets unpaved streets, water pipes bursting, wild dogs roaming unchecked throughout the Park, accumulation of trash in common areas and unpermitted onsite garbage dumps.

