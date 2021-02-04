Urgent request for blood donations: LifeStream Blood Bank remains at ‘one day’s supply’

News Headlines

Lifestream Blood Bank is once again putting out an urgent request for blood donations here in the valley. Because of the pandemic, the blood supply is down to approximately ‘one day’s supply.’

Dan Ballister, Director of Community Development with LifeStream, showed News Channel 3 the current alarming blood shortage Thursday morning. He says at this time their shelves are normally stocked.

“Our community is facing a very serious blood shortage. We have very little blood on the shelves,” he said. “We’re in desperate need of all types of blood.”

Due to the COVID crisis, about 80% of Lifestream’s blood drives have been canceled since schools, churches or businesses where they typically take place have been shut down.

You can help by donating any blood type at a LifeStream center or mobile blood drive.

They’ll also screen your blood for COVID antibodies, letting you know if you’ve been exposed to the virus in the past.

LifeStream also stressed their protocols in place to keep donors safe: temperature checks, mandatory masks, and each donor is spaced at least six feet apart. “We sanitize all the equipment after each use of a donor,” added Axelrod.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting lstream.org or call a LifeStream center directly.

RANCHO MIRAGE DONOR CENTER

42390 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 1B

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760.797.8496

LA QUINTA DONOR CENTER

Starting 11/25, the La Quinta Donor Center will be open Wednesdays from 7AM-7PM.

79-215 Corporate Centre Dr.

La Quinta, CA 92253

760.777.8844