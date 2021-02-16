Blue Shield of California plans to help state administer 3 million vaccines a week

News Headlines

Blue Shield of California has plans to help the state administer 3 million vaccines a week by March 1st.

A contract was made public on Monday that reveals the company’s agreement to operate as a “Third-Party Administrator” and to “build a statewide vaccine network to ensure the rapid delivery of current supply of the COVID19 vaccine to Californians, consistent with the Agency’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guidelines.”

The contract explains that Blue Shield will assist in allocating vaccines directly to providers to “maximize distribution efficiency, having timely transparency into where the vaccines are and to whom they have been administered, and ensuring they are distributed to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

The company says they are hoping to distribute 3 million vaccines a week by March 1st, and 4 million a week by April 30th.