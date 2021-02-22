Students return to campus for in-person learning at Xavier College Prep

News Headlines

Students at Xavier College Prep High School are returning to campus on Monday to resume in-person learning.

This isn’t the first time students are coming back to campus since the pandemic started. According to Principal Chris Alling, the school did not have to receive a special waiver, but they did have to provide their detailed reopening plan to the state and county departments of public health.

Alling says their reopening plan includes protocols like daily temperature checks for students, social distancing on campus and all families had to sign a waiver, agreeing to do their part when it comes to coronavirus safety. Students had to pledge to respect the rules and to stay home, if not feeling well.

While many are thrilled to be returning to class, some families have indicated they are not quite ready. Alling says they have a total of 540 students and about 300 will be returning to in-person learning on Monday.

For those choosing to continue with distance learning, they will join the class virtually from home.