Voters to decide the future of short-term rentals in Cathedral City special election

News Headlines

There’s a special election being held on Tuesday in Cathedral City. Voters will decide the future of short-term rentals in the city.

Back in September, city council voted unanimously to phase out the majority of short term rentals by 2023. In response, a short-term rental advocacy group gathered enough signatures to trigger a referendum to overturn the ordinance.

On Tuesday, voters will see ‘Measure B’ on the ballot.

What does a "Yes" on Measure B mean?

A 'yes' vote on Measure B will uphold the council's decision to further regulate short term rentals, phasing out the majority by 2023.

What does a "No" on Measure B mean?

A 'no' vote will revert to a prior set of regulations, and continue to allow short-term rentals to operate.

Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in-person at three locations:

City Hall 68700 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Northgate Community Church 30010 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Cathedral City Public Library 33520 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City, CA 92234

For more information about Measure B, CLICK HERE.

Official Information from the Registrar of Voters:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. The March 2 election is not a countywide election. Registered voters in the City of Cathedral City are eligible to cast votes in this election. For questions about your eligibility to vote, contact the registrar’s office at (951) 486-7200.

You may also cast a ballot in the Registrar of Voters office on Election Day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The Registrar of Voters office is located at 2720 Gateway Drive in Riverside.

All ballots, including vote-by-mail ballots, must be received at the Registrar of Voters Office or any polling place within the City of Cathedral City no later than the close of polls on Election Day or be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than three days after Election Day to be counted.