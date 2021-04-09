Plans to place ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue outside PS Art Museum allowed to move forward

News Headlines

Update:

As of Friday morning, the Forever Marilyn statue is going to be allowed to be placed on Museum Way. News Channel 3 has a reporter tracking the legal proceedings in court. Friday morning, the injunction to stop the placement of the statue was denied and the restraining order lifted. The judge also ruled that the tentative ruling in favor of the plan would become the order, clearing the way for the statue.

"We're pleased with the judge's ruling. We think [the judge] got the decision right in terms of what the law is," said Palm Springs City Attorney, Jeff Ballinger. "It really vindicates the city council's decision which was really intended to benefit everybody in downtown and the rest of the city. I felt all along the city followed proper procedures and this is confirmation of that."

Original article:

City Council announced a victory on Thursday for those in favor of placing the ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum in downtown Palm Springs.

The city entered into an agreement with the group PS Resorts last November. The group has purchased the statue and started building the foundation outside the museum.

There has been ongoing opposition, however, to this move. A committee formed arguing that the statue should not be allowed on Museum Way and that its placement there violates city zoning documents.

A hearing is expected in court on Friday, although in Thursday night’s city council meeting, city attorney Jeffrey Ballinger announced that a judge came down with a tentative ruling in favor of moving forward with the current plan.

“According to the judge’s ruling, this specific plan does envision these types of event centers and public art. And so it affirms the staff’s and city council’s previous determination that this location is consistent with this specific plan,” said Ballinger. “We are hopeful that the judge will stick with that tentative ruling. It essentially affirms the actions that the city council and PS resorts have taken."

The museum itself has expressed concern over the statue’s placement outside its doors. "Our CEO Louis Grachos has been very vocal in the media that he's very much opposed to it. He does not think it's appropriate. His big fear is because of the planned placement, many people are going to assume it's part of our collection, something the museum sponsored, which it's not. We have absolutely nothing to do with that,” said Scott Slaven, Director of Marketing, Communications & Graphic Design, Palm Springs Art Museum.

