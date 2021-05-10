California sending out ‘Golden State Stimulus’ payments to those who qualify

News Headlines

California will be sending out another round of stimulus checks in the coming weeks. The financial assistance is for families and individuals who qualify.

It’s called the “Golden State Stimulus” payment and it's essentially a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment per tax return.

The stimulus aims to support low-income californians and help those facing a hardship due to COVID-19.

How do you know if you’re eligible?

For most Californians who do qualify, the good news is you don’t need to do anything to receive the payment other than file your 2020 taxes. The payments are scheduled and issued twice a month after eligible 2020 tax returns are processed. Some individuals might have already received the payments via direct deposit or a check in the mail.

You can find more information on eligibility and the timeline for receiving the stimulus payment HERE.