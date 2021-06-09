Installation of the controversial Forever Marilyn statue has begun in Palm Springs

News Headlines

Pieces of the Forever Marilyn statue arrived in Palm Springs Tuesday night. The sculpture left New Jersey on two trucks on June 1.

Viewers sent in pictures of the sculpture's head and leg out near the site where it will soon stand. Forever Marilyn will be placed on Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs right behind the Kimpton Rowan Hotel.

The sculpture was originally set to be unveiled in April, however, a combination of factors delayed construction and the unveiling ceremony. One of the major roadblocks was a lawsuit filed by "the Committee to Relocate Marilyn," which led a judge to issue a temporary restraining order stopping construction.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more on the installation and controversy surrounding the statue tonight at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.