The Galilee Center in Mecca is hosting their annual backpack giveaway on Thursday, August 5 as a drive-through event.

Every August the Galilee Center holds a backpack giveaway event where they hand out more than 850 backpacks to families and children in need.

Families can drive-through the Galilee Center starting at 4 p.m. to receive a backpack full of supplies for their child.