Thomas Jefferson Middle School students take part in discussion on mental, physical health

A Marine Corps recruiter and nurse stopped by Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday morning to host an open discussion with students about the importance of healthy eating habits, exercise and mental health.

“We want to make sure students are staying out of trouble, eating right, living a healthy lifestyle," said Sgt. Jorge Guzman, Marine Corps recruiter.

The discussion highlighted the overlap between physical, mental, and emotional health -- particularly during the developmental middle school and high school years.

“Being successful comes from within and I think your mental health has to be super clear to be successful," said Fiorela Horan, a nurse with the program Wellness Mode.

Students were encouraged to choose healthy habits in pursuit of their dreams.

"Some students said they want to be a barber, firefighter, police officer...some said ‘I wanna be a Marine like you,'" said Sgt. Guzman. "For this program overall, we want to make sure everyone is capable of doing the things they want to do and finding their passion."

You can learn more about Wellness Mode programs HERE.