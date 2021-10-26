Kids aged 5-11 could be eligible for a vaccine as early as next week, valley parents weigh in

Roughly 28 million schoolchildren nationwide might soon be eligible to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee officially endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine designed for kids ages 5-11.

If the FDA and CDC accept the endorsement, the shots could be available for kids in this age group as early as next week.

"We certainly know that there are many children between 5 and 11 years of age who are susceptible to this disease,” said Dr. Paul Offit, FDA Adviser.

Pfizer says its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine contains just one third of the amount given to adults and teenagers but offers similar protection against the virus.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with valley parents to see how they feel about the endorsement.

“If it was up to us we would do it. Because it’s about safety for our future,” said Martin Martinez & Fatima Vazquez.

Some parents shared they would consider vaccinating their young kids after reviewing Pfizer’s research and consulting with their child’s pediatrician. Others shared they’ll be holding off for now.

“I have the feeling that they’re going to try and push it as a mandate which I don’t agree with because I don’t believe my kids are at high risk,” said Gia Dougherty, a valley mother.

So far, almost 2 million kids aged 5-11 have had a confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States. About 8,300 required hospitalization and nearly 100 have died.

Parents with different stances on the pediatric vaccine agreed on one thing: they say they’d like the decision whether or not to vaccinate their kids be left up to them.

“They’re my children. They’re not the government’s. I’m the mother and I think I should be able to decide what’s best for them,” added Dougherty.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is similar to its standard version in that it would be administered in two doses spread over three weeks.