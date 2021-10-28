PSUSD School Resource Officers participate in special training ahead of return to campuses

School Resource Officers (SROs) are expected to return to Palm Springs Unified School District campuses by next week.

PSUSD’s SROs, along with some district patrol officers and a few SROs from other districts, are participating in a five-day National Association of School Resource Officer (NASRO) training this week. The training is being held at the District Service Center.

On Thursday, officers are attending a session focusing on “Developing Successful Relationships with Diverse Students.”

Other topics being addressed include:

Ethics and the SRO

The SRO as a Teacher/Guest Speaker

Understanding Special Needs Students

The SRO as an Informal Counselor/Mentor

Social Media and Cyber Safety

Understanding the Teen Brain, Violence and Victimization: Challenges to Development

Sex Trafficking of Youth

School Law

Effects of Youth Trends and Drugs on the School Culture and Environment

Preventing Violence in Schools

School Safety and Emergency Operations Plans

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design

