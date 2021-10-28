PSUSD School Resource Officers participate in special training ahead of return to campuses
School Resource Officers (SROs) are expected to return to Palm Springs Unified School District campuses by next week.
PSUSD’s SROs, along with some district patrol officers and a few SROs from other districts, are participating in a five-day National Association of School Resource Officer (NASRO) training this week. The training is being held at the District Service Center.
On Thursday, officers are attending a session focusing on “Developing Successful Relationships with Diverse Students.”
Other topics being addressed include:
- Ethics and the SRO
- The SRO as a Teacher/Guest Speaker
- Understanding Special Needs Students
- The SRO as an Informal Counselor/Mentor
- Social Media and Cyber Safety
- Understanding the Teen Brain, Violence and Victimization: Challenges to Development
- Sex Trafficking of Youth
- School Law
- Effects of Youth Trends and Drugs on the School Culture and Environment
- Preventing Violence in Schools
- School Safety and Emergency Operations Plans
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design
Watch News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. for more on the new training protocols in place designed to keep kids safe.
