Day 4 of Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial: more testimony from witnesses

It's day four in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya.

The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away.

On Monday, the prosecution delivered their opening statement. On Tuesday, the defense delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor and several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies. On Wednesday the court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.

