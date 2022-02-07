Dining Decks Around the Desert: Are they living up to safety requirements?

They’ve become a staple of the pandemic. Curbside dining decks are now a common sight in front of Coachella Valley restaurants.

Business owners love them. “It’s a big difference in having it,” said Belinda Rangel, Owner of Gastro Grind Burgers. “We don’t want to give it up until they tell us to, but it’s a big difference.”

Customers like the option as well. “I hope that they keep these for the restaurants. I really do,” said Teresa Aljayyousi of Indio.

But an I-Team investigation reveals some being used by diners that still lack required safety improvements.

And we spoke to a number of business owners who told us the city said they only had to make sure their barriers weighed 250 lbs or more. The city’s printed dining deck guidelines say they have to ‘withstand’ 250 lbs of force, which is a higher standard.

“We also adopted some safety guidelines to ensure patrons are safe in using those dining decks, said Eric Ceja, Deputy Director of Development for Palm Desert. Ceja says a dining deck team of city staff meets with restaurant operators and explains safety and design guidelines.

In Palm Springs, the vast majority of the city’s remaining dining decks remain safely secured behind construction-grade concrete barriers. But we found people sitting unprotected from traffic in a parklet that once had concrete barricades around it.

Find out what the city told us about that, and Palm Desert’s response to traffic barricades that moved easily when shaken.

Watch our I-Team report, Dining Decks Around the Desert, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.